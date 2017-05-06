FDNY Holds Open Houses Across NYC To Promote Fire Safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200 firehouses and EMS station across New York City opened their doors to the public Saturday for an open house.
The idea was to show the public what firefighters do while promoting fire safety, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
Nigro said the open house also serves as a recruitment effort with the exam coming up in the fall.
“I think the people we attract want to help others,” he told WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron. “You’ve got to be physically fit. You’ve got to be quick on your feet. And I think you have to have a big heart.”
One visitor named Maximillian is a firefighter in France.
“We want to see how it works here, because it’s very different systems,” he said.
He said the systems are the best.
“They are very specialized and very good at it, so we can learn a lot from them and see all the differences,” he said.