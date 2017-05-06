Police Collect Free Prom Dresses For Students In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens helped some high school students get ready for prom Saturday.
Since January, the 113th Precinct has been collecting gently used formal wear to help save students and their families some cash.
Saturday they matched those donations with some deserving recipients at the Police Athletic League Center in Jamaica.
“We have — we counted last night — 669 dresses and over 200 shoes,” Tonya Duhaney said. “Everything in here is free — all the makeup, the jewelry, the pouches — everything is free.”
Along with the prom dresses, the precinct has also been collecting business attire to help students prepare for graduation and job interviews.