Funeral Held For Four Victims In Deadly April Queens House Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The wake and funeral are being held for four of the five young victims killed in a Queens house fire last month.

A long line had already formed Saturday morning outside the New Greater Bethel Ministries church in Queens Village, and a large crowd is expected to grow even larger as a family says goodbye to four of its youngest members.

“It’s really sad,” family friend Monroe said. “Just trying to be supportive to the family and grieve while going through my own personal grieving process.”

The five victims were trapped in the attic when their Queens Village home caught fire last month. Balloons and candles have collected on the block in the rainy days since.

“Destiny’s not here, Rashawn’s not here, Chayce is not here, Jada’s not here, Melody’s not here… They’re not here anymore,” a tearful friend said outside the growing memorial.

Loved ones have tried, and failed, to make sense of the tragic loss of life.

“I’m looking at the time of day it happened and was saying, what happened,” neighbor Joy Morris said shortly after the deadly blaze.

Investigators have determined there were no working smoke detectors in the home when the flames broke out the afternoon of April 23. The children’s grandmother insists she was out buying them when the fire started.

Neighbors saw the chaotic scene unfold and said they could hardly watch as firefighter pulled the badly burned bodies of the children out of the wreckage.

“First thing I thought about was my grandchildren and my family. It was just rough, it was just a real hard thing to see,” the witness said.

“I just want everyone to make sure they take care of their kids and make sure all their smoke alarms are working,” grandmother DaJuana Green told CBS2.

The fifth victim’s funeral was separately held earlier this week. The victims laid to rest Saturday range from two to 20 years old, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the deadly blaze the largest loss of life in a fire since the blaze that claimed the lives of seven Jewish siblings in Midwood, Brooklyn roughly two years ago.