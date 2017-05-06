Talking Nursing With Two Of The Nation’s Best On National Nurse Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks National Nurse Day in the United States.
To mark the occasion, two of the country’s best and brightest stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.
Billy Rosa and Daniella Cazmeer are two of the five finalists in Prevention Magazine’s nationwide search for “America’s Most Amazing Nurse.”
The two spoke about what made them want to become nurses, and what advice they’d give to anyone considering a career in nursing.
To find out who’s been picked to be one of America’s most amazing nurses, make sure to check out the June edition of Prevention Magazine.