Man Killed In Crash Involving Carjacked Vehicle In Newark, Police Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed in a crash involving a carjacked vehicle Saturday evening in Newark, authorities said.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s office said police were pursuing the stolen vehicle when the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 45 Holland Street.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare the crash sounded like an explosion and they saw one person running from police afterwards. Others said they saw a minivan flip over several times.
The victim’s name has not been released. It’s believed there were other injuries as well, Conybeare reported.
An investigation is underway.
No further details were immediately available.