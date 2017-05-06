Man Killed In Crash Involving Carjacked Vehicle In Newark, Police Say

May 6, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Brian Conybeare, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed in a crash involving a carjacked vehicle Saturday evening in Newark, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s office said police were pursuing the stolen vehicle when the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 45 Holland Street.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare the crash sounded like an explosion and they saw one person running from police afterwards. Others said they saw a minivan flip over several times.

The victim’s name has not been released. It’s believed there were other injuries as well, Conybeare reported.

An investigation is underway.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch