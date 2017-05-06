Schneiderman: House GOP Health Care Bill Includes ‘Unconstitutional Attack’ On Women’s Rights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s attorney general is hoping to stop the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.
If the Senate backs the bill that has already passed in the House of Representatives, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is threatening to sue.
“If they pass the bill in the form the House passed it, it is unconstitutional. It includes and unconstitutional attack on women’s right to reproductive health services, including abortion,” Schneiderman said. “It’s drafted in a way that really in a tricky way tries to wipe out Planned Parenthood.”
Senate Republicans have indicated they plan to substantially re-write the legislation, while Democrats say they have been working on a bill of their own.
Schneiderman has made it part of his mission to police the current administration.
He was also a Hillary Clinton super delegate.