New ‘Hydrus’ Roller Coaster Opens At Seaside Heights Casino Pier

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a big day on the Jersey Shore as the new Hydrus roller coaster opened at the Seaside Heights Casino Pier.
The ride starts with a seven story drop, then puts riders through a series of upside down loops.
The Hydrus replaces the Jet Star roller coaster, which was swept off the pier and into the ocean during Super Storm Sandy in 2012.
People say the new ride does not disappoint.
“It was kind of scary when you’re up there and you see the ocean and then you just drop straight down,” one girl said.
“It’s exciting to see all this coming back to life after all Seaside has been through,” a woman added.
The rebuilt Casino Pier also includes a brand new Ferris Wheel.