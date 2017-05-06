Sapong’s Hat Trick Helps Union Beat Red Bulls In First Win Of Season

May 6, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: MLS, New York Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union win for the first time this season, 3-0 over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The floodgates opened for Philadelphia (1-4-4) in the 74th minute after New York’s Aaron Long misplayed a header on a long ball. Sapong gathered the loose ball and drove inside the box before his shot deflected off Long’s ankle over goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Just moments after a big save by Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, Sapong picked up his sixth goal in the 81st minute, tapping in a header after Chris Pontius got his head on a long cross from Fabian Herbers.

Sapong completed his first hat trick on a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

Blake made four saves for his third shutout.

The Red Bulls (5-5-1) outshot Philadelphia 14-11, but the Union had a 6-4 advantage in shots on target.

