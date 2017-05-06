WCBS Honored With Prestigious Governor’s Award To Mark 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — WCBS received a special honor at the New York Emmy Awards on Saturday night.
The station was given the prestigious Governor’s Award to mark its 75th anniversary.
The presentation included a look back at the legends who have worked here and the history-making stories they covered.
Anchor Kristine Johnson and meteorologist Lonnie Quinn accepted the award.
“As much as technology has changed, really the core of what we do is the same,” Johnson said.
“It is just humbling standing up here. I mean, it’s a unique feeling,” Quinn said. “Walking through the halls of WCBS, I mean there is so much history.”
Anchor-reporter Alice Gainer won for best crime story for a piece she did with photographers Jim Duggan and Carlos Vasquez and editor John Applegate.
Lou Young also won for best general assignment reporter.