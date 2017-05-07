5/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

May 7, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a crisp and partly clear start to the day, but some more clouds will arrive through the morning. There’s a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temps will be cooler today with 50s for most and perhaps 60 here in the City.

nu tu hour by hour 5/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler still, with clouds continuing to dominate the skies. Expect highs only in the lower to mid 50s. The forecast looks slightly drier now, but there will be some isolated afternoon showers..

nu tu 7day auto1 5/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 50s, and perhaps a few sprinkles by evening.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend, and keep that umbrella handy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch