5/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a crisp and partly clear start to the day, but some more clouds will arrive through the morning. There’s a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temps will be cooler today with 50s for most and perhaps 60 here in the City.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler still, with clouds continuing to dominate the skies. Expect highs only in the lower to mid 50s. The forecast looks slightly drier now, but there will be some isolated afternoon showers..
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 50s, and perhaps a few sprinkles by evening.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend, and keep that umbrella handy!