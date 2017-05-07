5/7 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a rather cloudy day with much cooler temps. There were also some more showers and we’ll keep that chance in the forecast this evening. Things will dry out a bit overnight with some clearing, and it will become chilly! Temps drop into the 30s & 40s, so bundle up!
It’s a brisk start tomorrow morning with partly clear skies, and temps will only warm up to the mid & upper 50s – ten degrees below normal. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a few sprinkles or showers late in the afternoon/evening.
It’s another partly sunny day on Tuesday with temps again well below normal, only topping off at 59 in the City.
Have a great night!