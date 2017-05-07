Brick, N.J. Man Accused Of Trying To Lure Teen Girl Online

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Brick Township, New Jersey man was charged this weekend with trying to lure a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity online.
Craig Sorokach, 28, was charged with attempted sexual assault, enticing a child by various means, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted obscenity of a minor, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.
He allegedly tried to meet with the teenage girl in Howell, prosecutors said. Prosecutors did not provide further details.
Sorokach was charged following an investigation by prosecutors along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information about the case or who claims to be a victim of the defendant’s activities was asked to call Monmouth Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tiffany Lenart at (800) 533-7443.