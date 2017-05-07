2-Month-Old Baby Accidentally Slapped, Injured By Father In The Bronx, Police Say

May 7, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Baby Injured, Belmont, Bronx, Southern Boulevard, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 2-month-old baby was accidentally slapped by her father and seriously injured Sunday in a Bronx apartment, police said.

The New York Post reported the incident happened in an apartment on Southern Boulevard near 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Police said around 4:20 a.m., there was a quarrel between the child’s mother and father and during the quarrel, the father accidentally slapped the baby.

The Post reported the child fell on the floor and suffered a head injury.

The baby’s condition was stable late Sunday, police said. There were no arrests Sunday night.

