Man’s Body Pulled From East River Near 14th Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A decomposed body was found in the East River near 14th Street Sunday, police said.
Police were called to the river around 2:35 p.m., and the NYPD SCUBA unit took custody of the body of a man who had been pulled from the river from the FDNY Marine Unit, police said.
The man was officially pronounced dead at the East 23rd Street Marina, but police sources said he was decomposed and appeared to have been in the water for some time.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, sources said.
The man’s name was being withheld Sunday evening pending family notification. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of his death.