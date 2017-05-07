French Voters Head To Polls In Final Round Of Pivotal Presidential Election

PARIS (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — French voters are heading to the polls Sunday in the final round of their hotly contested presidential election.

Polls favor Emmanuel Macron — a centrist — over far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron favors keeping France in the European Union while Le Pen favors a Brexit-style departure.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the election will determine the future of France and on a larger scale, that of a united Europe.

In New York, polls opened at the French consulate on Saturday for foreign citizens.

“I don’t like the extreme,” one man said after voting Saturday. “I don’t think it’s good for France. Macron gives France a chance to be in the center and that’s what we need.”

“She’s the best person to resolve the problems of France,” one woman said outside the consulate. “I don’t believe in this other guy.”

Meanwhile, the courtyard at the Louvre — where Macron was planning to hoping to host a victory rally — was evacuated Sunday due to an unspecified security alert.

Recent surveys show Macron favored to win, but that was before a massive email hack leaked thousands of internal documents — including financial statements on the internet. Macron’s campaign says fake documents have been added to the dump.

Many of his supporters have pointed fingers towards Russia as the culprit, and its suspected support of Le Pen.

At this point it’s difficult to see the hack’s effect on Macron’s lead, as French law prohibits on reporting on the election the day before the vote.

“We’re quite worried about people who are going to abstain,” one woman said Saturday, “or vote blank, which is going to make a big difference.”

Le Pen’s supporters are enthusiastic and committed. The question is whether Macron supporters will show up to vote. His campaign recently released video of what happened in last year’s U.S. presidential election to Hillary Clinton supporters, confident of a sure-fire win.

The election of either candidate means a big change for France, since neither comes from one of the country’s mainstream parties that have dominated government for decades.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. in France, which is 2:00 p.m. local time.