Man Charged With Punching Woman In Herald Square Subway Stop

May 7, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Evans, F train, Herald Square, subway attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday with punching a woman in the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station, and hitting a man with a pipe elsewhere.

Daniel Evans, 45, was charged Sunday with two counts of assault and one count of criminal trespass, police said.

He was located within a restricted area of the transit system near 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, police said.

Police said in the most recent incident, a 30-year-old woman was walking along the southbound F train platform of the Herald Square subway station around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect punched her on the left side of her head.

The victim suffered bruises and swelling to her face and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police also alleged that around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at an unspecified location, Evans came up to a 23-year-old man and got into a quarrel with him, and then struck him on the left forearm with a pipe. The victim suffered pain and swelling, police said.

