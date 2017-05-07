Report: Matt Harvey Suspended Three Days For Rule Violation

May 7, 2017 11:52 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for three days without pay for violating team rules, according to a report published on MLB.com.

Harvey was scheduled to pitch against the Miami Marlins in Sunday’s game. The team recalled left-hander Adam Wilk from their Triple-A Las Vegas squad to start in his place.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey’s violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.

The suspension comes less than a day after the team announced ace Noah Syndergaard would be out until at least the All-Star Game with a partial lat strain.

The embattled Dark Knight is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

