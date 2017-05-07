NYCFC Pulls Away With Win Over Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — Rodney Wallace scored a goal and had two assists, David Villa added a goal and an assist, and New York City FC pulled away from Atlanta FC in the second half for a 3-1 win on Sunday.
Both teams entered ranked in the top-five in the Eastern Conference in scoring, with Atlanta United (3-4-2) leading the way with 18 goals scored and a plus-seven goal differential.
The teams traded goals in the first half for a 1-1 tie. David Villa struck first for New York City, rifling through a goal from the top of the box in the 17th minute. Atlanta’s Carlos Carmona netted the equalizer late in the half (39th minute). The goal was Carmona’s first of the season.
New York City (5-3-1) pulled away in the second half, however, scoring two goals within a one-minute span to put the game away. Wallace found the net first in the 60th minute, sneaking through the center of the box to receive a pass from Ethan White and apply the finishing touch. Maximiliano Morález added the insurance one minute later, drilling one home from 10-yards out.
This was the first ever meeting between the two clubs.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)