Off-Duty Police Officer Recovering After East Elmhurst Stabbing

May 7, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: East Elmhurst, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty police officer is out of the hospital and recovering Sunday after he was stabbed in the arm in Queens Saturday evening.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, 43-year-old Luis Diaz was hosting a family party for his daughter’s first communion when a stranger tried to crash the event around 9:30 p.m. in a residential area near the corner of 94th Street and 30th Avenue in East Elmhurst.


Police say the officer got into an altercation with the 19-year-old man and was slashed in the arm after the man confronted his wife.

The off-duty officer was taken to New York Presbyterian/Queens Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in police custody.

Investigators are working to determine why the 19-year-old was trying to gain entry to the party.

