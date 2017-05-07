Perdue Foods Recalling Thousands Of Pounds Of Chicken Sausage Links

May 7, 2017 9:36 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Perdue Foods is recalling over 2,000 of pounds of chicken sausage links.

The Georgia based company is removing its 24 ounce packages of  Perdue Harvestland Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage bearing package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17 from stores.

The United States Department of Agriculture says three people claim they found blue plastic materials in the links.

So far there are no reports of any illnesses.

Roughly 2,000 pounds of the sausage links were shipped to Connecticut and Maryland.

The Department of Agriculture classifies the chicken sausage recall as a Class I recall, meaning it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

To read the full release from the Department of Agriculture, CLICK HERE.

 

