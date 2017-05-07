Political Battle Looms As Trump Health Care Bill Heads To The Senate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers are gearing up as the fight over the nation’s health care system heads to the United States Senate.

The bill that passed the House of Representatives last week sparked celebrations among the GOP faithful, but its future is far from certain as it faces the political landmines of the Senate.

The White House says it will practice patience as Senators propose changes to the bill before voting.

“You’ll have better healthcare at a lower cost,” President Trump said during his weekly address. “Now, I’m calling on the Senate to take action.”

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, a 13 member working group within the Senate will make changes to the president’s healthcare reform bill.

But even with changes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says Democrats will vote it down.

“We will make sure that Trumpcare doesn’t pass the Senate and can’t hurt the American people,” Schumer said late last week.

Meanwhile, New York Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) is defending his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, telling constituents at a town hall meeting Saturday there is ‘misinformation’ about its replacement.

“The issues with prices and premiums going up, hopefully, people will see that we are trying to solve the problem,” he said.

The House plan would make dramatic cuts to Medicaid by capping its funding as of 2020, and stop payments to states participating in Obamacare’s expansion of the program. The bill would also allow states to opt out of Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing conditions — but only if the state sets up high risk pools to help mitigate costs.

“It will kick 24 million Americans off their insurance coverage,” Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said. “It will force Americans to pay more for less.”

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders expects the Senate to make changes, but keep the bill’s main pillars.

“We want to get it right, not get it fast and that’s the — that’s the focus,” she said.

As the bill moves to the Senate, the president is already moving to his next agenda.

“We’re going to get this finished and then we’re going as you know, put our tax plan in,” Trump said. “It’s a massive tax cut, the biggest tax cut in the history of our country.”

One proposal from a Republican congressman may have swayed some undecided members in favor of the bill — the amendment would add $8 billion over five years to cover insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.