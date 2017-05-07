Thousands Of Bikers Take To NYC For 40th Annual Five Boro Bike Tour

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re planning on driving in NYC Sunday get ready for detours and closures aplenty, as the TD Bank Five Boro Bike Tour is underway.
The Staten Island bound lower level of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge is already closed and will remain shut down until 6:00 p.m. Sunday. The upper level of the bridge will remain open in both directions.
The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway approach to the Verrazano will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The ramp to the FDR Drive from the RFK Bridge will be closed between 7:45 a.m. and noon Sunday, and all Manhattan bound traffic must exit at 125th Street.
