50 People To Know: Toney Earl Helps Former Inmates Find Jobs After Jail

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Toney Earl is a MADE man.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
In his case, MADE stands for making a difference everyday.
As Sean Adams reports in this week’s 50 People to Know, the 36-year-old is trying to close the revolving door of prison.
For inmates across the Tri-State Area, Earl’s transition program, called MADE, is a lifeline to those who want to go straight.
Earl says he made some bad choices in life and got involved with selling drugs. In his first week in jail, he made himself the promise that he would never return to prison.
After serving 31 months and being released, Earl found it almost impossible to get employment. That’s where MADE came in.
Earl is now involved in helping train formerly incarcerated people and prepare them for the job search to make them more productive citizens.