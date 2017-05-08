5/8 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! The calendar says May, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. It’s starting off with a chill in the air as temps are in the mid 30s and mid 40s! Expect a mostly cloudy day with about a 20% chance for showers this afternoon.
It’ll be cool the whole day with temps only topping off in the upper 50s…ten degrees where they should be! Tuesday will be another cool day with a few more breaks of sunshine and temps once again stuck in the upper 50s.
It looks like Wednesday will be the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and temps in the lower 60s…rain chances return by the end of the week.
Have a great day and stay warm!