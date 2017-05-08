NJ Woman Reunited With Dogs After Car Stolen With Pooches Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is a doggone happy ending for a New Jersey woman whose dogs were taken along with her car in Bloomfield Sunday.

Nova, a 1-year-old female white Labrador, and Dude, an 8-year-old brown and white bulldog were inside the Range Rover parked in Breezy Bozik’s driveway Sunday when the car was stolen.

She said she ran into her house for two minutes when the car was stolen, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

According to Facebook posts, her car was stolen at 5:45 p.m. and later recovered on Newark’s West Side on S. 19th Street. The dogs were nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Bozik’s coworker’s husband located the dogs in Newark and brought them to Bozik’s office in Orange.

“It was a terrible experience but I am just happy to have them home,” Bozik said. “I can’t ask for anything more. They’re safe and they’re home and they’re healthy.”

Bozik’s coworker’s husband would only say he is from the area and made some calls.

Bozik told Borg she has a “no questions asked” policy when asked about the dogs’ return.

Police are still investigating who stole Bozik’s car.