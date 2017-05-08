COMMUTER ALERT: No Westbound LIRR Service From Jamaica To Penn | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NJ Woman Reunited With Dogs After Car Stolen With Pooches Inside

May 8, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is a doggone happy ending for a New Jersey woman whose dogs were taken along with her car in Bloomfield Sunday.

Nova, a 1-year-old female white Labrador, and Dude, an 8-year-old brown and white bulldog were inside the Range Rover parked in Breezy Bozik’s driveway Sunday when the car was stolen.

She said she ran into her house for two minutes when the car was stolen, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

According to  Facebook posts, her car was stolen at 5:45 p.m. and later recovered on Newark’s West Side on S. 19th Street. The dogs were nowhere to be found.

dog NJ Woman Reunited With Dogs After Car Stolen With Pooches Inside

Breezy Bozik and Nova (CBS2)

On Monday, Bozik’s coworker’s husband located the dogs in Newark and brought them to Bozik’s office in Orange.

“It was a terrible experience but I am just happy to have them home,” Bozik said. “I can’t ask for anything more. They’re safe and they’re home and they’re healthy.”

Bozik’s coworker’s husband would only say he is from the area and made some calls.

Bozik told Borg she has a “no questions asked” policy when asked about the dogs’ return.

Police are still investigating who stole Bozik’s car.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch