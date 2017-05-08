Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 8, 2017

May 8, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” features Craig and his epiphany

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from today’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice, little package for your convenience.

The show was live from Glen Oaks, as the guys once again raise money for fighting cystic fibrosis. A wild Sunday for the New York baseball teams would give the guys plenty to talk about, however. Boomer and Carton discuss the Matt Harvey situation, who is to blame, how it’s gotten this bad and how the team will move forward.

While the Mets continue their chaotic season, the Bronx Bombers continue to roll. The Yankees played a marathon game Sunday night, that went well into the morning. The team was able to capture the win, and a sweep over the world champion Chicago Cubs in 18 innings, as the talk about this team being “legit” continues to get louder by the day

Until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!

