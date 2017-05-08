Five Best Indoor/Outdoor Venues For Wedding Pictures In NYC

By Deirdre Haggerty

April through October is prime wedding season. To find the most popular places to take wedding pictures in New York City, the author enlisted Frank, owner and head emcee of FM Entertainment. As of late, his Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens clients are raving about Coney Island, Flushing Meadow Park, and of course the Brooklyn Bridge for a unique twist on a long held tradition. In addition Central Park and Fort Tryon Park are tried and true areas for picturesque wedding photos. The five best indoor and outdoor venues for wedding pictures in New York City are as follows.

Space Rental At Coney Island

1208 Surf Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11224-2816

(718) 372-5159

www.coneyisland.com

Taking wedding photos at Coney Island is tradition for many Brooklynites, but not the traditional floral shot. Rentable space to hold your affair is also an option at the newly renovated landmarked building. Choose from the Freak Bar, Sideshows By The Seashore, the Arts Annex or the Coney Island Museum. Nearby wedding venues include The Riviera or Oceana Hall.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1

334 Furman St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 222-9939

www.brooklynbridgepark.org

The most famous and photographed view of NYC is from the Brooklyn side of The East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. Of course the Promenade is beautiful, however it is crowded with tourists. If you prefer the Furman Street view you could also ride Jane’s Carousel. While a permit for photographing is not required, it is for the Carousel. Or, enjoy the same skyline sight with a bit more greenery and a lot less crowding at Pier 1. The River Café, and Dumbo Loft are just a few of the popular wedding venues in the area.

Flushing Meadows – Corona Park

Grand Central Parkway and Park Drive E.

Queens, NY 11354

(718) 760-6565

www.nycgovparks.org

Permits are not necessary for wedding photos at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park. Located in the immediate vicinity of Terrace On The Park, the Flushing Bay Promenade and the Unisphere from the 1964-65 World’s Fair are ideal spots for beautiful and intriguing wedding pictures. Finish with a few more photos in the Gardens of the popular wedding venue and your affair is complete.

Central Park

Mid Park 72nd St.

New York, NY

(212) 310-6600

www.centralpark.com

OK, so it might be a bit cliché, but Central Park offers a wide variety of areas more than suitable for wedding photos. If you could deal with the tourists and crowds, then try Bethesda Terrace, Cherry Hill and Bow Bridge. No permit is needed. And if you aren’t utilizing The Loeb Boathouse for your wedding reception, there are spectacular views of the lake, park, a garden patio, courtyard and the fountain.

Fort Tryon Park

Riverside Drive – Broadway

New York, NY 10040

(212) 795-1388

www.forttryonparktrust.org

Not only are the sixty-plus acres a great place to picnic, but also a wonderful location for wedding photos. The high elevation of the park offers spectacular views of the George Washington Bridge, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Palisades, all picturesque sights for a wedding backdrop. Abbey Lawn, The Linden Terrace and the Billings Lawn are also available with ceremonies conducted at Linden Terrace. However, according to Susan Stripling Photography wedding photography is strictly prohibited at The Cloisters. The New Leaf Restaurant is currently a popular wedding venue located nearby to Fort Tryon Park.

