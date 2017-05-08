Greenpoint Residents Say Trucks Barrel Down Block Despite Sign Saying Not To

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Homeowners in Greenpoint, Brooklyn say trucks are barreling down their block, damaging cars and endangering children.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, neighbors said this is happening despite warnings telling drivers that trucks are not allowed.

On Monitor Street and Nassau Avenue, a sign is posted saying, “No Thru Truck Traffic,” But a box truck was seen going right past the sign as CBS2’s cameras rolled.

Residents say it happens all day every day, and they say the rigs are leaving damaged cars behind.

“I went to look at my car to move it and the whole front fender was laying on the ground,” said Joanne Mikulak of Greenpoint. “I think the guy just clipped it going by, you know, and hooked it somehow.”

“I pushed the mirrors in, but the trucks barely have enough room to get by, so he just hit the mirror and kept going,” said William Mikulak of Greenpoint. “You know, you yell at them but they just drive. You know, they don’t even stop.”

An 18-wheeler tried to turn onto Monitor Street last week, and dented someone’s fender in the process. Even a Department of Transportation flatbed passed by the sign.

The signs are clear, but clearly ignored.

CBS2’s Bauman confronted one truck driver, who admitted that he drove through the sign and said he did indeed notice the sign.

“You’re right,” he told Bauman. When asked if he was going to do it again, he said, “No, I’m good.”

The block of Monitor Street in question is residential, but it is surrounded by warehouses and movie studios. Many residents believe the trucks are using the street as a shortcut to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

“I worry,” said Andrea Perrella of Greenpoint. “I don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

City Councilman Stephen Levin (D-33rd) said offenders are not caught often enough.

“There’s got to be more enforcement, and so we’re going to work with the Police Department on ticketing trucks that are off-route. You know, that message gets out there loud and clear. If you get a significant fine, then others will get the message and they won’t do it.”

“There’s lots of money to be made off this street,” Perrella said.

CBS2 showed the Department of Transportation the photo of its own truck off-route. Its response was that employees are instructed to follow traffic signs.