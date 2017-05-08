NYPD: Man Wanted For Questioning In Connection With Robbery, Sex Assault Of German Tourist In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of a German tourist in Harlem last week.
Investigators say they are now looking for 28-year-old Keon Robinson.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said on Twitter Monday morning that Robinson is known to frequent the 81st precinct in Brooklyn, which includes the Bedford Stuyvesant and Stuyvesant Heights neighborhoods.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. last Thursday on West 149 Street. Graphic surveillance video shows the 31-year-old woman struggling with a man for her purse as he repeatedly punches her, police said.
When she fell to the ground, police said he sexually assaulted her before running off with her bag.
Boyce said last week that the punches knocked out the victim’s teeth. She was taken to the nearby hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.