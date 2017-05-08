Parents Upset After Boys Are Only Suspended In L.I. School Groping Incident

May 8, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Groping Incident, Kellenberg School, Sophia Hall, Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old girl and her parents are upset over the lack of punishment for two seventh graders in a groping incident at a Long Island Catholic school.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Monday, Kellenberg School in Uniondale is considered prestigious. But the parents of a 12-year-old girl from Mineola told Newsday that their daughter was first sexually harassed by two boys, and then they began groping her.

The parents took their daughter out of the school after they said she shut down because the boys each received two-day suspensions. The family believes the boys should have been expelled.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office said because of the ages of those accused, they referred the case to the County Attorney – who does have jurisdiction.

In a statement, the principal said the school promptly investigated and took significant disciplinary actions against the two seventh graders.

