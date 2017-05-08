3 Children Pass Out At South Brunswick High School

May 8, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three children passed out in class at South Brunswick High School Monday morning, officials said.

The school’s superintendent says the teacher was doing a presentation on blood and HIV.

Fire officials there told CBS2 two of the children fainted due to the nature of the lesson. The third child passed out after seeing the other two faint, which officials told CBS2 is not uncommon among children.

In addition to three children passing out, seven others felt nauseous, officials said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 a.m.

The school was briefly evacuated and air testing conducted before students were allowed to return to the school.

