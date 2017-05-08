Man Wanted For Questioning In Connection With Swastikas Drawn In Marine Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly drew a number of swastikas in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
The Hate Crimes Task Force was able to identify a man seen on surveillance footage as Patrick McCormick, 44, police said.
McCormick allegedly drew swastikas on garbage cans, a residential gate, a traffic control box, and a door during the early morning hours of April 25.
McCormick has been described as a white male, 5’6″-5’9″ and was last seen wearing dark clothing, and a dark colored backpack. Police say he has a previous record.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.