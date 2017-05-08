Man Wanted For Questioning In Connection With Swastikas Drawn In Marine Park

May 8, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Marine Park, NYPD, Patrick McCormick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly drew a number of swastikas in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

The Hate Crimes Task Force was able to identify a man seen on surveillance footage as Patrick McCormick, 44, police said.

McCormick allegedly drew swastikas on garbage cans, a residential gate, a traffic control box, and a door during the early morning hours of April 25.

McCormick has been described as a white male, 5’6″-5’9″ and was last seen wearing dark clothing, and a dark colored backpack. Police say he has a previous record.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch