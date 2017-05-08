Mets: Matt Harvey Will Return To Mound Friday At Milwaukee

(CBSNewYork/AP) — Matt Harvey is to rejoin the New York Mets’ rotation Friday at Milwaukee after serving a three-day suspension for not showing up at Citi Field for a game last weekend.
Mets manager Terry Collins made the announcement Monday, a day after the team announced the discipline for the 28-year-old pitcher.
Collins says Harvey will return to the Mets on Tuesday and it is up to the pitcher whether to address teammates as a group or individually.
Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey’s place. The three-day suspension removed Harvey from the 25-man roster.
The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilk.
“You have to take the entire club into perspective,” Collins said. “It’s a big picture of things. In order to be able to take control of things, you have to make tough decisions, and this was one of them,” Collins said.
Harvey’s suspension is the latest blow for the Mets, who have been plagued with injuries this season. New York is missing ace right-hander Syndergaard (latissimus dorsi), outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow), catcher Travis d’Arnaud (wrist), left-hander Steven Matz (elbow), right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow), third baseman David Wright (recovery from neck surgery) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring).
Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday’s game with an injured left thumb.
