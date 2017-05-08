Mets Fans, Teammates Want Matt Harvey To Focus On Baseball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets’ pitcher Matt Harvey is taking on a new opponent — his own team.

As if the injury-plagued Mets didn’t have enough headaches, Harvey filed a grievance on Sunday night, against the team after a three game suspension for violating club rules.

Manager Terry Collins has been mum on why Harvey was sent home.

“This was a team thing, and therefore it’s going to remain with the team,” he said.

Sources told the Daily News that the injury prone hurler angered team brass when he was a no-show for Saturday night’s game against the Marlins, complaining of a migraine after a morning of playing golf.

“This guy has a chance to be one of the best in the game, and it’s got to become his number one priority right now,” Collins said.

The suspension has been the talk of the New York sports world.

“He is a cocky guy. Why does this surprise you? He’s a guy who thinks he’s better than everybody,” WFAN radio host Joe Benigno said.

Benigno and co-host Evan Roberts said it’s just one more controversial incident involving a player who is a magnet for attention.

“There’s always something going on. Whether he is having Tommy John surgery, he’s sitting courtside with models, canoodling with her, with showing up late, or not showing up at all. Always seems to be something with this guy,” Roberts said.

It’s not the first time Harvey has earned the wrath of the Mets and their fans. Prior to a playoff game with the Dodgers, Harvey didn’t show up for a mandatory workout, calling in and saying he was running late.

While most Mets remained quiet, Jose Reyes was speaking saying he was disappointed in Harvey and that the team counts on him.

“It’s kind of disappointing, because we like stand together as a group and as a team. The team put up rules since spring training and everybody here knows what the rules are. So when you miss that, that’s not acceptable,” Reyes said.

It’s a massive difference for a pitcher the Mets once hoped would be their next Tom Seaver. Injuries and surgeries over the last few years have certainly tempered those expectations.

With some fans ready to give Harvey the boot, Timmy said he just needs to grow up.

“I think what it is, there are too many off the field distractions,” he told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck, “Being in New York you got a lot of quick things happening, and I think it’s just swirling around in his head.”

Others are getting tired of it.

“You’re a baseball player. you’re getting paid to do this, it’s your job, you’re to be prepared to go every day,” Andrew Giller said.

Whether it’s Mets pitchers refusing MRIs and ending up on the disabled list, or getting a headache and not showing up, it seems to be all about drama in Flushing these days.