New Yorkers Break Out Winter Clothes For Unseasonable May Chill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a chill in the air that could have you checking the calendar, and don’t expect a warmup by morning.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, people had to ditch their spring attire, and dress for cold May weather.

Unseasonably chilly temperatures and gusty winds made it feel like winter all over again on Monday.

“Usually by now, I’ve put away my winter clothes. Not this year. I’m still grabbing the warmer jackets every time I go out the door,” Susan Leavitt said.

Most people had to bundle up to guard against the cold, blustery conditions.

Folks were wearing heavy coats, scarves, hats and ear muffs.

People working outside took things a step further with face masks, gloves, and winter boots.

The day started with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and felt even colder with the wind.

Afternoon highs never got out of the 50s in most places — something we’d expect in early April, not early May.

“I feel like everything is delayed. I feel like we’re getting these April showers now. It’s been rainy the last couple of days, and I just wish that the sun would come out and it’d be 70,” Jonathan Gerry said.

The weather dictated the day’s activities for some.

“It’s cold and I can’t go to the park,” Paige Viallaruz said.

Weather that makes people stay indoors is bad for business at Eisele’s Nursery and Garden Center in Paramus.

The ten-day stretch leading up to and including Mother’s Day are typically the most profitable days of the year.

“When the weather is cold, or just bad people don’t come out and they hold off in planting. A lot of people are smart and know that if there is possible frost, not to put the plants in yet,” Rick Eisele said.

“It got warm and everybody got excited, and then it got cool, and everybody got unexcited,” Glenn Andersen added.

Back in the city some people ignored the chill in the air and wore t-shirts and shorts. Some said this is the kind of weather they prefer.

“I personally love with weather. I like it very cool and damp because I’m a weirdo and I should have lived in a cave my whole life,” William Taitel said.