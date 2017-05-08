Dogs Missing After Car Theft Returning Home

May 8, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pet-owner’s nightmare found a happy ending Monday after a New Jersey woman’s social media call of help to find her two dogs following the theft her car in Bloomfield, N.J. The car was soon recovered, but both animals in the vehicle went missing.

Nova, a 1-year-old female white Labrador, and Dude, an 8-year-old brown and white bulldog, may soon be home safe and sound.

According to Breezy Bozik’s Facebook posts, her car was stolen at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday and later recovered on Newark’s West Side on S. 19th Street.

Bozik noted both dogs were fitted with identification microchips.

CBS2 learned Bozik got a tip Monday morning about Nova and Dude being found and ready to find their way back home.

