‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Former UFC Champion Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar In-Studio

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week, and Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman of WFAN’s “Outside the Cage” are geared up for the year’s biggest card at UFC 211. Not only will the guys give you their picks for Saturday night’s colossal card, but former champion and New Jersey’s own Frankie “The Answer” Edgar stops by in-studio to preview his fight.
His journey could be depicted as a Cinderella story, but Edgar is viewed as an underdog almost every time he steps into the octagon. This hasn’t changed for UFC 211. “The Answer” will be facing one of UFC’s brightest stars in Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez. The dominant Mexican Featherweight is coming off the biggest knockout of his young career, dismantling MMA legend BJ Penn to retain his winning streak.
Edgar sat down with Pete and Ike for a thorough interview to preview his fight against Rodriguez and talk about the UFC’s new direction, Conor McGregor and USADA’s unusual testing methods.
