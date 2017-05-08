Report: Jets WR Anderson Arrested For Resisting Arrest At Music Festival

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly facing a felony charge after being arrested at a music festival in Miami on Sunday.
According to Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ in Miami, Anderson, 23, was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival and has been charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.
No details about the alleged incident have emerged, but Slater reported that “it’s believed that Anderson was on or backstage at the time.”
The Jets released a statement Monday saying: “We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”
Undrafted coming out Temple last season, Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, enjoyed a successful rookie campaign, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns.
The Jets have been plagued by a number of disciplinary issues this offseason. Three of their players have been suspended by the NFL. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins received a two-game ban for his DUI arrest last year. And wide receiver Jalin Marshall and cornerback Nick Marshall were each suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Jets have since released Nick Marshall.
Cornerback Darrelle Revis was arrested in February following a street altercation with two men in Pittsburgh. The Jets released him two weeks later. All charges against Revis were later dropped.