Suspect In Bronx Slashing, Robbery Arrested Following Bizarre Chase

May 8, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Castle Hill, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man wanted or a slashing and robbery was caught after a bizarre chase at PS 119 in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx Monday evening.

CBS2 was there as the man scaled a fence on the school grounds. Then with a hoard of police officers watching, he climbed a tree and hopped onto the roof of the school before breaking into the building to hide from authorities.

Officers entered the school with K-9 units and took the man into custody around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Department of Education, students and staff were not present at the time of the incident.

Additionally, there was no damage to the school building during the brief standoff, according to the DOE.

