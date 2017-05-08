COMMUTER ALERT: No Westbound LIRR Service From Jamaica To Penn | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Westbound LIRR Trains Halted From Jamaica To Penn Station For Evening Rush

May 8, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Jamaica, LIRR, Long Island Rail Road, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Westbound Long Island Rail Road service was halted between Jamaica, Queens and Penn Station Monday afternoon – with the evening rush in full swing.

As Joe Biermann reported from Chopper 2, major cancellations and delays were also expected on the eastbound LIRR out of Penn Station.

CHECK: LIRR

The delays and cancellations were due to Amtrak trouble in the East River tunnel.

NJ TRANSIT trains were also delayed by about 30 minutes out of Penn Station due to ongoing track work.

CHECK: NJ TRANSIT

