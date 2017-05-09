Boomer & Carton: Handling Harvey And The Bombers Are The Best

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
In between sifting through all the layers of Matt Harvey’s latest headline-grabbing antics, Boomer and Craig found some time Tuesday to talk about the team with the best record in baseball, the New York Yankees.
The Bombers improved to 21-9, thanks to a 10-4 win in Cincinnati on Monday night.
In addition to all goings-on on the diamond, the Rangers host the Senators in a must-win, Game 6 on Tuesday night. Needless to say, Boomer had a couple thousand thoughts on his Blueshirts.
