Boomer & Carton: Handling Harvey And The Bombers Are The Best

May 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

In between sifting through all the layers of Matt Harvey’s latest headline-grabbing antics, Boomer and Craig found some time Tuesday to talk about the team with the best record in baseball, the New York Yankees.

The Bombers improved to 21-9, thanks to a 10-4 win in Cincinnati on Monday night.

In addition to all goings-on on the diamond, the Rangers host the Senators in a must-win, Game 6 on Tuesday night. Needless to say, Boomer had a couple thousand thoughts on his Blueshirts.

Have a listen.

