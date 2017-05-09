Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 9, 2017

Tuesday morning’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig’s suggestion for a Matt Harvey “peace offering” when he faces his teammates.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Mets’ embattled right-hander remained a topic of conversation to begin the second show of the work week as Boomer and Craig discussed how he might/should go about apologizing to his fellow men in blue and orange. Later, the guys jumped on board the Yankees’ train. The Bombers kept right on winning Monday night, 10-4 in Cincinnati, improving their league-best record to 21-9.
Also, Boomer and Craig got into the Rangers’ must-win Game 6 against the Senators on Tuesday night, the potential for a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, an update on the Carton Cubical, and shared tales from the golf course.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
