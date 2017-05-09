NYPD: Men Caught On Video Trying To Pull Backpack Off Man In The Bronx

LIVE: NYPD News Conference On Body Found Burned In East Harlem | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

May 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said were caught on surveillance video trying to pull a backpack off of another man in the Bronx.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Gran Concourse in the Fordham section.

One of the men can be seen in the video grabbing the 34-year-old victim’s backpack from behind, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The two suspects then dragged the victim across the ground and were able to remove the bag, but dropped it when the man’s co-workers came to his aid, police said.

One of the suspects took off northbound on Grand Concourse while the other fled south. The backpack was recovered.

Bronx Backpack Attempted Robbery

Surveillance images of two suspects who police say tried to steal a man’s backpack in the Bronx on May 6, 2017. (credit: CBS2)

Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, blue jeans and grey sneakers.

They describe the second suspect as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black jacket, beige pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

