Suspect Facing Charges After Leading Police On Wild Chase In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in the Bronx is now facing charges.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Pablo Powell. He is being charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The ordeal unfolded around 7:30p.m. Monday in the Castle Hill section. Investigators say it began with police approaching Powell, who was wanted in connection with a robbery and slashing.

The suspect took off climbing the fence outside of PS 119 on Pugsley Avenue, soon making his way to a tree.

David Morales recorded the incident on his phone.

“The cops were trying to stop the guy, obviously, but there was about 30 of them,” he said. “There was a lot of them and he was breaking a bunch of branches from the trees nearby.”

From the tree, Morales watched as the suspect made his way higher, eventually getting to the roof of the school building.

“He’s on the roof of the school,” he said.

A police helicopter flew overhead as officers in SWAT gear went classroom to classroom until they found the suspect in the school, hiding in closet.

“I was glad that they got that guy,” Morales said. “He deserved to get caught, obviously.”

As he was led out in handcuffs, he claimed police roughed him up.

“They assaulted me inside that school,” he said.

According to the Department of Education, students and staff were not present at the time of the incident. Additionally, there was no damage to the school building during the brief standoff, according to the DOE.