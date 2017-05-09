12-Year-Old Boy Shot In East New York, Brooklyn

May 9, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Glenn Schuck, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the ankle in Brooklyn was the intended target after an earlier encounter with the suspect.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday near the Pink Houses community center in East New York.

The boy was standing in the area when the gunfire erupted. Two to four shots were fired, one striking the boy in the ankle, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

He was somehow able to walk home a few blocks away and call police. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

