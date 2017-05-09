Surveillance Video Shows 2 Men Stealing From Brooklyn Store, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say robbed a Brooklyn store and assaulted an employee.
Surveillance video from the Family Dollar on De Kalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant shows the men inside the store on April 24. They can be seen taking items off the shelves and placing them into their pockets.
Police said a 19-year-old store employee confronted the men, and one of them repeatedly punched him in the face, breaking his nose.
One of the suspects is described as a black man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, green jacket and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, who was last seen wearing a black hat, red jacket and dark jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.