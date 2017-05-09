CityViews: Filmmaker Luc Stephen Discusses Short Film About HIV Awareness

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters sits down with filmmaker Luc Stephen to discuss his short film, “CIRCLES.”

Stephen, a Queens resident, says the 20-minute film is meant to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

“CIRCLES’ is a story about a counselor who teaches groups about HIV. But when it comes to herself, she doesn’t follow her teaching,” he says. “So my byline is like: No matter how much you learn, you’re never prepared.”

Stephen and Dashamaine Jamal Doctor (aka Doc) operate the Industry Unlocked production company, best known for the four-part film “Prey Before You Eat.”

“As you start working, your eyes and ears start opening up. It’s just a different world,” he says. “I love making films. I love writing.”

They’re now working on a full-length film, “In Between Friends,” which will also focus on HIV awareness.

“I think that we’re moving at an amazing pace. We’re focused, we’re dedicated,” he says. “It’s not just about me, it’s about the team, because without each other, it can’t get done.”

Stephen also tells Barnes-Waters about his restaurant, A Plate of Soul, in Jamaica, Queens.

“CIRCLES” is set to be released this summer.