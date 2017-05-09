Breaking: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey | Listen Live: 1010 Wins | WCBS 880

Devils Sign Defenseman Loov To 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

May 9, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey Devils, Viktor Loov

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Viktor Loov to a one-year, two-way contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the deal on Tuesday, noting the deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

MORE: Lichtenstein: Devils Can Score (In A Trade) If Kovalchuk Returns To NHL

The 24-year-old Loov spent the 2016-17 season in the American Hockey League between the Albany Devils and Toronto Marlies. He was acquired by New Jersey from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin on Feb. 18. He played in 10 regular-season games with Albany and in three Calder Cup playoff contests against the Marlies.

In 180 career AHL contests, Loov has 11 goals and 31 assists.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch