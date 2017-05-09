CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
FBI Director Comey Apparently Misspoke About Clinton Emails

May 9, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Kenneth Craig

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FBI Director James Comey apparently misspoke during testimony about Hillary Clinton’s emails last week.

Testifying before a Senate panel last week, Comey spoke for the first time about his decision to go public 11 days before the 2016 presidential election about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails.

“Look, this was terrible, it makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election, but honestly it wouldn’t change the decision,” Comey said.

On Oct. 28, Comey notified Congress after agents found emails on a laptop Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin shared with her husband, disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

“Somehow, her emails are being forwarded to Anthony Weiner including classified information by her assistant Huma Abedin and so they found thousands of new emails,” Comey said.

Now, the FBI is acknowledging some inaccuracies in Comey’s testimony, saying he misspoke about the number of emails, CBS2’s Kenneth Craig reported.

Comey will be back on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify again and it’s possible he could use that opportunity to clarify his statements.

Comey did tell lawmakers in last week’s hearing that the bureau could not prove criminal intent and did not recommend charges against Abedin, Weiner, or Clinton.

Clinton has pointed to the email episode as one of the reasons she lost the election.

After Comey’s disclosure in October, Abedin’s lawyer said in a statement that Abedin had no idea how the emails got onto the shared laptop. Some officials say it may have been from using the machine to back-up her Blackberry.

