CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
LIVE: NYPD News Conference On Body Found Burned In East Harlem | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Grammy Awards Returning To NYC After Spending 14 Years In LA

May 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Grammy Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Grammy Awards are in a New York State of Mind.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2018 Grammys would return to New York City after spending the last 14 years in Los Angeles.

“It is incredibly exciting that Music’s Biggest Night will return to the world’s greatest city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city. We welcome the Grammy Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

The show will take place at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.

MSG last hosted the Grammys in 2003.

Spike Lee, a New Yorker, directed a video called “NY Stories” to coincide with Tuesday’s announcement. The video takes viewers on a musical tour on the city.

The Grammys will air live on CBS.

Adele won big at this year’s show, taking home the album of the year award for “25” as well as song and record of the year for the hit “Hello.”

Nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced later this year.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch