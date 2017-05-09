Grammy Awards Returning To NYC After Spending 14 Years In LA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Grammy Awards are in a New York State of Mind.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2018 Grammys would return to New York City after spending the last 14 years in Los Angeles.

“It is incredibly exciting that Music’s Biggest Night will return to the world’s greatest city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city. We welcome the Grammy Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

The show will take place at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.

MSG last hosted the Grammys in 2003.

Spike Lee, a New Yorker, directed a video called “NY Stories” to coincide with Tuesday’s announcement. The video takes viewers on a musical tour on the city.

The Grammys will air live on CBS.

Adele won big at this year’s show, taking home the album of the year award for “25” as well as song and record of the year for the hit “Hello.”

Nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced later this year.

